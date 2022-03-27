Nasty C Calls Out His Haters With "Can't Imagine"

South African rapper Nasty C dropped off his newest single, "Can't Imagine," earlier this week. The track sees Nasty spitting some of his meanest bars yet, attacking his haters throughout the 2 and a half minute runtime.

"Can't Imagine" is Nasty's second single of the year, following February's "Stalling."

Nasty has been releasing music since the early 2010s but found his biggest success in America with 2020's Zulu Man with Some Power. The album was released by Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group on August 28, 2020.

Check out "Can't Imagine" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

They try to come at me only to have me zip up their jaws

I pick their business apart, I get their children involved

I should cut them at the knees, I should cripple you all

I should bury a n***a then tweet "We missing you dawg"