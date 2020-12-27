The large intentional blast the rocked Nashville, Tennesse on Christmas is being investigated by the FBI. According to a report from an NBC News affiliate in Nashville, investigators are questioning whether the suspect was suspicious about 5G cell towers. 5G, the successor the 4G, had a plethora of rumors spiraling around its inception.

News4 Investigates reports that Anthony Quinn Warner is a person of interest in connection to the bombing. The FBI spent much of Saturday searching Warner's Antioch home. Once Warner's name was made public, Realtor Steve Fridrich contacted the FBI because he recognized the name. He claims that a Tony Warner worked for him as a subcontractor doing information technology work for years. Fridrich stated the that FBI questioned him about Warner's obsessions with 5G, although Fridrich claims he never noticed such behavior.

“Nice guy. You know, he was a techie guy - don't mean anything negative about that. He would do this thing and leave. He didn't bother anybody. He did his thing and leave,” Fridrich said of Warner. A close source to the investigation says that investigators are trying to discern whether or not Warner had paranoia that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans. A spokeswoman for the FBI said they could not comment because of the pending investigation.