NASCAR certainly isn't a sport that gets written about a lot on here but sometimes, something happens in the sport that either makes your jaw drop with excitement or shake your head in disappointment. Last night, the latter happened.

One of the rising stars in the sport, Kyle Larson, was on an iRacing Livestream that was being broadcasted on Twitch. Larson didn't know he was being recorded at the time and dropped the N-word, which as everyone should know by now, is a big no-no. The clip of Larson saying the slur immediately went viral and once NASCAR found out about it, they suspended him indefinitely. In fact, Larson's team, Chip Ganassi Racing, suspended Larson without pay and now, the driver is at risk of losing his sponsors.

"Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said, and there's no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way. It's just an awful thing to say, and I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and, especially, the African-American community," Larson said in his apology. "I understand the damage is probably unrepairable, and I own up to that. But I just wanted to let you all know how sorry I am."

It remains to be seen what will happen to Larson's career but for now, things aren't looking too good for him. If his sponsors decide to leave him, he could be gone from NASCAR permanently.