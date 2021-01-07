mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nasaan Spits Bars On New Track "Illuminati"

January 07, 2021 15:25
Starting the New Year on a high note, Detroit's own Nasaan kicks things off with a slick new single "Illuminati."


Detroit rapper Nasaan has been holding it down for the fans, and this week he has officially delivered a brand new single in "Illuminati," a guitar-driven banger featuring several impressive verses. For those unfamiliar with the Shady affiliate, Nasaan blends modern-day flow schemes with clever lyricism, a combination that makes for an enjoyable result. On "Illuminati," he showcases a solid understanding of cadence, kicking things off on a more restrained note with his tone-setting opening lyrics; "spent twelve just to see 12 out Cartier," he flexes.

As the drums kick in, Nasaan kicks up the energy as he rhymes at a faster pace. "N***a we don't wait up," he warns. "Came through with a mack, now these n***as want to make up / bitch I'm with top shottas that will send you to Jamaica / friends I don't make none." While it's unclear as to whether or not he'll be working on a full-length album anytime -- Nasaan recently vented that he was unable to hit Eminem's studio due to lockdown procedures -- it's clear he intends to setting off 2021 on a prolific note. Check out "Illuminati" now, and sound off if the Detroit rapper is on your radar.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

N***a we don't wait up
Came through with a mack, now these n***as want to make up 
Bitch I'm with top shottas that will send you to Jamaica
Friends I don't make none

Nasaan
