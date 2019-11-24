Nas is, simply put, one of the greatest rappers to ever do it. From Illmatic to Nasir, his catalog speaks for itself, boasting a multitude of classics to his name. And while Illmatic stands among hip-hop's most influential albums of all time, it has gotten to the point where Nas has advised his fans to turn their admiration toward his other bodies of work. Perfect timing for the 20th anniversary of Nastradamus, Nas' fourth, and arguably most divisive, studio album.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Boasting singles like the titular track and the Timbaland "You Owe Me," Nastradamus marked a notable stylistic departure for the Queensbridge emcee. One that wasn't entirely well-received at the time, though the years have been kind to projects once-written off. Now, Nastradamus is an interesting listen at worst, insight into a brilliant mind branching out to regain his foothold on an ever-changing sonic landscape.

If you hold the album dear to heart, or simply want to pay homage to the one called Escobar, be sure to check out his brand new Clothing Capsule. Boasting several Nastradamus centric shirts and one truly badass hoodie, you can check out and cop the full repertoire via the official shop here. If you've listened to the album in recent memory, please chime in with your thoughts in the comment section.