Nasir Jones continues to make power moves as the New York rapper recently announced that he's penned a children's book. He shared an image of the book's cover on his Instagram page and wrote, "Welcome to #MAJR #KIDS —- a new kids line presented by Mass Appeal. Education starts at the crib." MAJR shared on their website that the forthcoming book, titled I Know I Can, is geared toward "empowering kids to be whatever they want to be when they grow up."

“Our mission is to inspire future generations through the creation of unique toys, apparel, and innovative learning tools," MAJR writes about their comapny on their website. "Major is here to reflect the diverse hues of both the modern family and popular culture, because education starts in the crib."

In a statement, Nassaid, “I’ve always understood the limitless power of young people, and being a father has brought it even closer to home. We’re introducing MAJR to prepare today’s youth for tomorrow’s world. Our goal is to help children of all backgrounds fully realize their potential by tapping into their creativity in new and innovative ways.”

There's no word quite yet on when I Know I Can will hit bookstores, but hopefully, it will become available when Nas and Mary J. Blige kick off their tour on Jul 11.