Nas, Swizz Beatz, and more spoke during DMX's memorial service in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, Saturday.

Nas referred to X as "my brother," and spoke about filming on set together. He added: "He knew his journey was starting ... He looked at me, tears in his eyes because he knew about the journey he was about to embark on: become a hip-hop icon."

“Words can’t describe our loss, but our gain is heavy as well because we got a real serious person upstairs that's looking down on us, and that’s going to guide us through our journey,” Swizz Beatz said.



Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

“I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here,” Swizz explained. “You got thousands of people claiming who they are and tickets and things like that. This man needed everybody. He didn’t need everybody when he’s not here, he needed everybody when he was here. We have to learn to celebrate each other while we’re here.”

“I don’t want y’all to show up to my shit when I’m gone, unless you was showing up while I was here,” he added. “I want to be sent off with the same love that I had when you were standing next to me. The things that I’m witnessing from my brother's passing was a big educational thing for me to learn. I’m glad I got to see it at this age. A lot of people aren’t your friends, a lot of people aren't your family.”

Additionally, X's daughter performed a moving rap song in honor of her late father. The song is a remix of X’s 1998 song “Slippin."

[Via]