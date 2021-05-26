Nas continues to make power moves both in and out of the music industry but his efforts behind Mass Appeal have been especially impressive. The rapper's company recently announced its partnership with Showtime for Hip Hop 50, a series highlighting the extensive history of the culture ahead of its 50th birthday in 2023.



Today, the rapper reveals that he'll be returning to the label where it all started -- Sony Music. Per Music Business Worldwide, the rapper's Mass Appeal label has inked a new deal with Sony Music subsidiary The Orchard. Here, Nas will release new material of his own as well as the artists inked to the roster.

Sony Music is where Nas released some of the most iconic bodies of work in his catalog, namely Illmatic. He left the label in 2006 to sign with Def Jam. Fifteen years later, he's back on board as a CEO in his own right.

"This is a full circle moment for me,” said Nas. “To come back to Sony Music with my own label is a major milestone. We see this multi-phase initiative as an opportunity to continue to push the culture forward, educate, and inspire. It’s what we do it for, I couldn’t be more excited.”

Mass Appeals' deal with UMG hasn't ended entirely since Universal is a minority investor in the label. Additionally, Mass Appeal and UMG continue to work together as Mass Appeal India that count DIVINE, among others, as signees.



