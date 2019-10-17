Nasir Jones will continue to hit the Forbes' list at the rate he's going. His label Mass Appeal is bringing in DIVINE's debut album, Kohinoor. Not only that, but he seems to be bringing the old-school heat back in his new Instagram post, with DJ Premier and Guru's tandem, aka Gang Starr. They're the most influential MC-and-DJ duo of the 1990s whose appeal have elevated since. They're widely praised and appreciated by listeners and critics, because of Guru's socially conscious lyrics and DJ Premier's catchy beats and jazzy sound.

Guru passed away while battling cancer in 2010 but worked with Premier since 1989 -- revolutionizing hip-hop until they began their separate careers. DJ Premier became the in-demand producer, working on projects with Notorious B.I.G, Nas, Jay-Z and more. There are unreleased songs for Gang Starr that have yet to drop and 90s kids are losing their minds with anticipation. Speaking of the 90s, Nas is really feeling nostalgia this week, with his Gang Starr post, and another tribute to DMX, captioning it ''My Bro'' with a fingers-crossed emoji. This is clearly a good-will post to wish the Dark Man X a safe trip to rehab, and hoping he comes out soon.

Simply to add the cherry on top, one of the most influential rappers of this decade, J Cole released a music video with Gang Starr called ''Family and Loyalty.'' Those that know 90s music may have found the beat and some of the lyrics familiar. If anyone can represent Guru's lyrical prowess, J Cole is definitely one of them-- really bringing the heat in this new track.

No one can wait to see what else is gonna drop, but for now... you can check out this iconic music video.