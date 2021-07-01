Nas Resurrects 1993 Freestyle For "Life Is Like A Dice Game" Single Ft. Freddie Gibbs & Cordae

This track comes with a bit of Hip Hop history and Nas proves that no matter how long it has been, he's determined to finish a track. Back in 1993, Nasir Jones dropped his "Life Is Like A Dice Game" freestyle as a part of his Illmatic sessions. The original freestyle closed with Nas saying, "When I finish the sh*t, it's going to be a hit," however, he didn't complete the track until now.

"Life Is Like A Dice Game" comes courtesy of RapCaviar x Spotify Singles as the series' third installment. Spotify's Head of Urban, Carl Chery, reportedly was the A&R behind the completion of this decades-old track and was instrumental in getting Hit-Boy to remake the beat and produce the updated single. With a new verse by Nas on deck and additional bars by Freddie Gibbs and Cordae, "Life Is Like A Dice Game" is a track you don't want to miss.

“Spotify pulled out a leak from the 90s that I did eons ago, and asked if I could resurrect it," said Nas. "I can’t remember where I recorded it, or who produced it - maybe Easy Moe Bee, he was killin' the game at the time! Carl Chery from Spotify suggested we connect with Freddie & Cordae to bring the song new life and I loved it.”

Stream "Life Is Like A Dice Game" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

LIfe’s a gamble

Although the stakes are heightened I can handle

Any darkness that try to penetrate my light is ample

Set the right example

My dark dreams are divine

I live life on this earth to complete what’s assigned

My mission given

I was birthed the same year as It Was Written