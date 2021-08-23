Nas mourned the death of Joseph "Taheim" Bryan on social media, Saturday, after the film producer was fatally gunned down in New York, this week. Bryan was a writer and producer on Ice-T's recent film, Equal Standard.

"Speechless. Rest In Peace Taheim (in red) Most high is the best knower. One Of The Bridge Finest," Nas wrote in his post, referencing Queensbridge, a public housing development in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, New York. "My condolences to the family. Love."

Police discovered Bryan's body outside of an apartment on Jackson Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and torso. He was pronounced dead at the nearby Mount Sinai hospital.

No arrests have been made.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Ice-T posted his own emotional tribute on social media on Friday.

"MFs Killed my friend last night," he said on Twitter. "I’m not in a good place behind this. Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together. He leaves a Wife&Daughter. Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him."

He added in a subsequent tweet: "People ask what makes you Cold… Murder makes you cold, losing friends and family to the streets makes you Cold.. You can’t tell me sh*t about PTSD. How many of your friends have been Murdered? It changes you."

Check out Nas' tribute below.

[Via]