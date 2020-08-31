Nas came through strong with the release of King's Disease, his thirteenth studio album. The rapper hasn't been necessarily silent over the past few years on a musical tip, though it appears that it wasn't his main focus with all of his business ventures. His Kanye West-produced Nasir was okay while many even forget Lost Tapes 2 dropped last year. Last week, his long-awaited project with Hit-Boy hit streaming services to a pleasantly surprising reception.

Though Nas isn't necessarily the rapper you're going to bring up in a conversation about numbers, his streak on the Billboard 200 speaks for itself. Nas' King's Disease has reportedly moved 47K in its first week with 36.17M on-demand streams, debuting at #5 on the Billboard 200. This marks Nas' 14th top 10 album on the Billboard 200 over the course of his career.

Aside from Nas, the top 5 on the chart is led by Taylor Swift's Folklore. However, hip-hop still dominates with Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD's posthumous project cementing their positions in soundtracking the summer of 2020. Aim For The Stars Shoot For The Moon currently sits at number two and Legends Never Die at number three. The Hamilton soundtrack holds down number 4 before Nas rounds out the top 5.

