The Grammys took place last night with some pretty big performances. Tyler, The Creator was joined by Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men for a beautifully chaotic rendition of "EARFQUAKE" and "New Magic Wand," Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, YG, and more paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant, and Aerosmith and Run DMC reunited on stage to perform "Walk This Way."

Lil Nas X also came through with a major performance including special appearances from Diplo, BTS, Mason Ramsay, and Billy Ray Cyrus for his hit single, "Old Town Road" and their many remixes. However, he also did a rendition of "Rodeo" which included a delightfully surprising guest verse from Nas. Yes, the NAS -- or Big Nas as the legendary MC refers to himself as on the "Rodeo" remix. Draped in a Godly-white outfit that contrasted Lil Nas X's cowboy/cybergoth drip, Nas came out of nowhere with the co-sign that many have been wondering existed in the first place.

Lil Nas X was nominated for six awards last night and went home with two the Billy Ray Cyrus-assisted, "Old Town Road." The video itself took home "Best Music Video" and the song was awarded Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It was certainly a big night for Lil Nas X.

Check out Lil Nas X's star-studded Grammy performance below.