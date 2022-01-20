Nas' accomplishments in hip-hop don't go unrecognized. Outside of rap, he's made some serious power plays and investments. We've heard him rap about being the Cryptocurrency Scarface on DJ Khaled's "Sorry Not Sorry" alongside Jay-Z. A founding member of Queensbridge Tech Investment, Nas' investment portfolio continues to grow every year.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The rapper's latest move involves a $20M investment alongside Google. Per Hollywood Reporter, Nas and Google both put in on a $20M investment for African mobile games publisher Carry1st. The new round of investment will be dedicated to expanding Carry1st's content and engineering teams.

Carry1st co-founder and CEO Cordel Robbin-Coker explained that the new group of investors are not only bringing the financial backing needed to expand the company but a level of knowledge that will be valuable to grow the brand.

"We’re excited to partner with this world-class group of investors who, in addition to capital, bring expertise across gaming, fintech, and web3,” Carry1st co-founder and CEO Cordel Robbin-Coker said in a statement. “In 2021, we launched multiple games and digital commerce solutions achieving really strong growth. Together we can accelerate this growth and achieve our goal of becoming the leading consumer internet company in the region.”

Along with Nas and Google, game developer Riot Games and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz have also joined in on the latest round of investment for Carry1st.

[Via]