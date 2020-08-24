Despite some competition in the form of his eternal foe Jay-Z, Nas managed to score one of the strongest new albums of the week, leading sales projections in a tie for first place.

Releasing his new album King's Disease, executive produced by Hit-Boy, Nas has yet another great body of work on his hands. The legendary rapper features Big Sean, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, The Firm (with a surprise appearance from Dr. Dre!!), and more. He was up against some strong rising talents, including Mulatto, and some returning veterans like Vic Mensa, but it looks like people tuned into Nas the most over the weekend, resulting in a strong first-week projection for his sales.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to Hits Daily Double, Nas is tied with The Killers for the highest sales on a new album last week with 35,000 to 40,000 equivalent album units. It's possible that those numbers rise before the end of the week but, even if they don't, this is still a step up from Nas' last project The Lost Tapes 2, which hit 23,000 sales during its first week out.

With the accuracy of these numbers only being determined at the end of the week, it's looking like we will be in for another close face-off between Taylor Swift's folklore and Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon as the #1 position is up in the air.

Did you like Nas' new album?

