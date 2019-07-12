Nas Jazzes Up "Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack)" With Al Jarreau & Keyon Harrold

We hope you're ready for Nas's The Lost Tapes 2, because he's here to remind you why his name is almost always included on G.O.A.T. rappers lists. The album is set to hit the streets next Friday on July 19, and to set things off Nas has released his Eddie Cole-produced track, "Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack)."

Iconic vocalist Al Jarreau passed away in 2017 at 77-years-old, but his impact on the global culture of music lives on. He was known as a prolific scat singer, and Nas uses the art's quickened style on his latest single. He even blends in Jarreau's vocals on the track along with the internationally recognized jazz artist Keyon Harrold.

By calling himself the "Jarreau of Rap," Nas is stating that not only is he one of the greatest, but there are also no others who can come close to his talents. His lyrical wordplay is enjoyable on this single, so give it a few listens and let us know if you're looking forward to The Lost Tapes 2.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody's not gon’ get you but keep going

I be cruising 40,000 feet like I'm a boat

Doubting me they said I would have no longevity

Instead I'm steadily rapping these fundamentals

I assemble synthesis

Cuss so much that I’ve unadventurous

I've been uninterested

Living life is what matters

Chill I'm the humble bragger