Nas, Fivio Foreign & A$AP Ferg Talk "Spicy" In New Video

The three rappers have Harlem on fire in the new "King's Disease" visuals.

Nas' latest project King's Disease was a success with fans for two reasons.

Firstly, Hit-Boy was able to break Nas' notorious pattern of poor beat selection. Secondly, the beats that Hit-Boy provided were the perfect vehicle for Nas to talk his sh*t like the old days.

Album closer "Spicy" was a standout track that exceeded expectations for the simple fact that nobody thought Nas, Fivio Foreign & A$AP Ferg would have that much chemistry together.

Nostalgia is a central theme in King's Disease but Nas was wise to also look to the future. With some swaggering piano chords anchoring the instrumental, Hit-Boy crafts a timeless New York beat that could rock in any era.

In Fivio's words, the visuals for "Spicy" are a whole movie. Nas steps out in a white mink, a group of dirt bike riders leave the streets in flames, and AZ even drops by to make a quick cameo - all in under three minutes. Except for the face masks, it feels like a flashy Bad Boy or Dipset video from a simpler time in the best possible way.

