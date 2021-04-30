DJ Khaled's new album Khaled Khaled finally arrived today, and Hip-Hop fans can't stop talking about it. The album, in typical Khaled fashion, houses a massive assortment of features, including everyone from beloved rap acts like 21 Savage, Cardi B, and Lil Wayne to bonafide pop stars like Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and Justin Timberlake.

In addition to fans engaging with DJ Khaled's 12th studio album, several notable figures in Hip-Hop have been moved by the project that Khaled has managed to put together, and especially Khaled Khaled's tenth song, "Sorry Not Sorry." Conway The Machine has recently marveled at the track's sheer display of Black excellence, and Lil Baby found himself mind-blown over Jay-Z's clever billion-dollar flexes. Although the focus may have initially been on Jay-Z's contribution to "Sorry Not Sorry," one of Nas' lines in the song is starting to pick up steam as well.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

During his stellar verse on DJ Khaled's "Sorry Not Sorry," Nas boasts about the millions that he has made from his Coinbase investment, rapping, "Winner in life, f*ck a coin toss/I'm coin-based, basically cryptocurrency Scarface."

Whether you love the bar or hate it, Nas' flex isn't one that many people or Hip-Hop artists can recycle, but of course, that hasn't stopped listeners from weighing in on Nas' "Cryptocurrency Scarface" proclamation. Check out the Twitter reactions below.

How are you feeling about Nas' "Cryptocurrency Scarface" bar on "Sorry Not Sorry?" Is it a hit or a miss?