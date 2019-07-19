Nas Experiences Relationship Drama On "Adult Film" Ft. Swizz Beatz

It's all about grown folks relationship business on Nas's track "Adult Film" featuring Swizz Beatz. Not only is the latter responsible for producing the track from The Lost Tapes 2, but he is heard throughout the song as he provides the chorus. The track is both a one-sided dialogue and an introspective assessment of a relationship as Nas unloads his feelings onto his romantic partner. He tells her to kick her nosy friends to the curb and asks her to change her clubbing, criticizing ways so they can get back to the way they once were.

Nas recently visited The Daily Show to talk about his latest endeavors, one of which was The Lost Tapes 2. The rapper shared that there are decade-old tracks on the record, so it will be interesting if fans can figure out when-what-was-made-when. "You kinda gotta guess, 'What year did he make this?'" Nas told Trevor Noah. "Some of the songs are like, 10 years old, 12 years old. Some of them are as early as like, a year and a half ago."

Quotable Lyrics

So I absorb your pain, I like to see you chill

Eight-millimeter cinematic celluloid

I see us both, little girl, little boy

Explorin' the world, similar, virgins became experienced

We both like it in front of mirrors, and this sh*t start weighin' on me

Feel your good vibes layin' on me

When them light bulbs dim

Lemme watch you, my adult film