Nearly a decade after Nas lost his Georgia home to foreclosure in 2012, the Illmatic rapper won a bidding war for a $3.5 million mansion on the outskirts of Calabasas.

According to Yahoo, Nas purchased the home, described as a "kind of a Mediterranean-meets-Southwestern architectural-style mashup," for $3.5 million after a bidding war brought the estate up $1,000,000 from it's original $2.5 million listing price.

Custom built in 2007, the Calabasas mansion "includes four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms spread across more than 6,500 square feet of living space rife with soaring ceilings, arched doorways and limestone floors," and sits on more than 10 acres of land. Yahoo also reports that Nas' new home is "secluded and surrounded by picturesque mountain vistas," and along with a myriad of bedrooms, bathrooms, family rooms and a "gourmet" kitchen, the $3.5 million estate comes with "a huge wine cellar with tasting area ... a billiards room sporting a wet bar, [and] al fresco dining patio with a built-in barbecue, plus a grotto-style pool with a spa, waterfall and water slide."

Topped off by a roof deck and master suite boasting "a two-way fireplace, sitting room, private balcony, dual walk-in closets and a separate gym," the Calabasas estate is surely a celebration of Nas' incredible last two years, which have featured the Grammy-winning, Hit-Boy produced King's Disease and it's successor, King's Disease 2. Add in a MasterClass on rapping and producing, and a new podcast dissecting the fifty-year history of hip hop with Miss Info, and it's clear the 48-year-old is attacking rap like he did back in '94, and this $3.5 million purchase is a result.

