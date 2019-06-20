Nas and Kelis' everlasting custody battle over their son has been filled with twists and turns. Earlier this year, Nas accused Kelis of violating their custody agreement after bringing their son on an impromptu trip to Columbia. She was later charged with contempt but it looks like Nas had a change of heart and dropped the charges against her just days before their court hearing.



According to The Blast, Nas filed court documents requesting the dismissal of the contempt charges against Kelis. Court documents revealed the rapper's lawyer filed the documents last week. The hearing was supposed to take place today but it's now removed from the calendar. Nas previously told the judge that he wanted her found in contempt, claiming she violated their custody agreement over their sons seventeen times since January of last year.

He explained the holiday agreement with Kelis meant that she would have their son on Christmas and he would get him on New Year's Eve. "In or around December of 2018, Petitioner (Kelis) moved to Cartagena, Colombia and took the minor child without my consent," he said in his affidavit before claiming that Kelis told him she planned on staying in Columbia to tend to a farm in the country with her husband. He wrote, "On Christmas, Petitioner informed me by text message that although her ‘plan’ had been to bring the minor child back to me in Los Angeles for New Year’s, the plan had changed. She then stated that the new plan was to come back on January 4, 2019."

Kelis entered a pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of contempt.