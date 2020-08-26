Nas Delivers Uplifting "Ultra Black" Music Video

Nas serves wholesome visuals for the "Ultra Black" music video with cameos from Dapper Dan, Hit-Boy, and Kerby Jean-Raymond.

When Nas announced that he had a project with Hit-Boy on the way, many felt it would have the same fate as the Swizz Beatz-produced project the Queensbridge native was apparently supposed to drop a few years back. Nas came through, though, and pleasantly surprised many, especially after Lost Tapes 2 and Nasir.

Though initially met with controversy due to the apparent shot he took at Doja Cat, the rapper's latest visual is nothing short of a celebration of being unapologetically Black. Nas uses the visuals to showcase Black joy and the beauty and resilience of the Black community across the world. With appearances from Dapper Dan, Hit-Boy, and Kerby Jean-Raymond, Nas brings his song to life with Spike Jordan serving as the director.

Check out the visuals above.