Nas Connects With Hit-Boy On "Ultra Black" Single

Recently, hip hop fans were delighted to learn that Nas would be returning with a project next week. The rap legend has partnered with Hit-Boy to deliver the work of art titled King's Disease, and in anticipation of the forthcoming release, the pair of hitmakers have dropped off the album's lead single "Ultra Black."

King's Disease comes two years after Nas's 12th studio album Nasir, a project executive produced by Kanye West. Last year we received The Lost Tapes 2, a collection of Nas tracks that have gone unreleased throughout his career. We can only imagine what Nasir Jones and Hit-Boy have cooked up for King's Disease, but in the meantime, stream "Ultra Black" and listen to Nas spin captivating, lyrical tales and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My son will be my resurrection

Constantly learning lessons

I never die you get the message

I hope you be better than I, life's precious