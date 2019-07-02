Yesterday, hip-hop legend Missy Elliott enjoyed her 48th birthday, looking back on a career lined with hits and accomplishments. To celebrate the occasion, another iconic figure in the rap game -Nasir Jones- took to Instagram to offer a nostalgic and emotional throwback picture. The picture itself finds Nas posted up with both Missy Elliott and the late Aaliyah, holding it down at what looks to be a suit-and-tie affair. Wine in hand, Nas looks debonnaire between his former collaborators; he recorded "You Won't See Me Tonight" with Aaliyah for 1999's ...I Am, and "Hot Boyz Remix" with Missy Elliott in the same year.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"Happy Birthday The Great @missymisdemeanorelliott," writes Nas, in the accompanying caption. "Love ya Soul Aaliyah!" While the sentiment is certainly positive, it's difficult to see Aaliyah and feel anything other than sadness; her presence remains felt to this day, with many wondering what might have been were she still among us. All we can do is honor her memory, and pictures like this help us do exactly that. Respect to Nas for sharing a vintage flick from his collection, and we can only hope there are more to come.

Happy belated birthday to Missy Elliott, a true pioneer in the rap game! Check out the iconic picture below.