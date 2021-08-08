Nas Brings It Back To Queensbridge On "Store Run"

It's hard to believe that it took over 25 years for Nas to receive his well-deserved recognition from the Grammys. King's Disease won the Best Rap Album of the year in 2020 at the award show but the album felt more significant than just a trophy. Riding high off of the accolade, the rapper returned on Friday with the sequel to the album, entirely produced by Hit-Boy.

The project boasts 15 songs in total with an eclectic collection of collaborations alongside everyone from Eminem and EPMD to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Blxst. However, the best moments often occur when Nas is left to his own devices. On "Store Run," Hit-Boy chops up a warm, soulful vocal sample as Nas brings it back to his days in Queensbridge. "I'm from the era of razor blades and coke dust," he raps on the track, reflecting on his humble beginnings to his rise in the tech world with hope of bringing more opportunities back to his old stomping grounds.

Quotable Lyrics

Pouring this white wine, you could Richard Millie your left wrist

Keep in perspective, we on God's time (The world is yours)

What happens when dealers reduce to addicts?

What happens when kings don't see their potential status?

What's your exit plan? Face to face with my omens, I never ran

Stood on stages most never can, pyrotechnics and leather pants