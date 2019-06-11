It's nearly been a full year since the release of Naslast album, Nasir, an album entirely produced by Kanye Westduring the Wyoming sessions. The project was, unfortunately, very underwhelming, especially since fans were waiting years for the follow-up to Life Is Good. Many thought it might be a while until we get another album from Nas but from Nas' latest Instagram post, it seems like we might be in for a new album from Nas in the near future.

Nas first released The Lost Tapes in 2002 which was met with widespread acclaim. The project included unreleased tracks from 1998 to 2001 from sessions for I Am... and Stillmatic. Although a sequel for The Lost Tapes was planned, it was later put on hold indefinitely after Nas took issue with the way Def Jam was handling the budget for the project. However, it looks like Nas is getting ready to finally release the project soon. He took to Instagram to share video of him holding a broken cassette (or a mold of one) that reads, "The Lost Tapes II" while dressed up in full-chemist attire.

Back in 2011, Nas explained the reason behind shelving The Lost Tapes II was because of his new home at Def Jam. "When I released Lost Tapes, it was on Sony. Being at Sony for so long, I was used to things going easy," he explained. "At Def Jam, I just got there, I'm still in my ways at Sony... Def Jam, it was more, 'Let's sit down, let's have tea and talk this over.' I wasn't so used to that, and I saw kinda things falling behind. It kinda messed up my flow, I thought. The timing for that is gone."