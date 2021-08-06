mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nas & Lauryn Hill Reunite On "Nobody" Banger From "King's Disease II"

Erika Marie
August 06, 2021 01:25
Nobody
Nas Feat. Lauryn Hill
Produced by Hit-Boy

They made a classic with "If I Ruled the World" and they come together once again for a track that needs to be heard.


In the summer of 1996, Nas and Lauryn Hill took us down a lyrical journey as they came together to describe what they would do if they were in charge. "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)" is a certifiable Hip Hop classic that speaks to the ills of marginalized communities and political problems that have plagued the disenfranchised, and while that collaboration continues to be a favorite, the two artists have reunited for what should be another hit.

On Friday (August 6), Nas shared King's Disease II, an album he produced alongside Hit-Boy, and almost immediately after it was released, Lauryn Hill began trending on social media platforms. Nas and Hill came together once again, this time on "Nobody," a smooth banger where the Miseducation icon drops bars that have fans begging for her to release another album.

Nas and Lauryn Hill hit the mark with this one, so stream"Nobody" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

All my time has been focused on my freedom now
Why would I join 'em when I know that I can beat 'em now?
They put their words on me, and they can eat 'em now
That's probably why they keep on tellin' me I'm needed now
They tried to box me out while takin' what they want from me
I spent too many years living too uncomfortably
Making room for people who didn't like the labor
Or wanted the spoils, greedy, selfish behavior

