Sales figures for Nas and Hit-Boy's newest album, Magic, are here. Over the first week since being released, the project moved 22k copies, landing it in the top 30 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album was released on December 24, 2021, through Mass Appeal Records and is the third consecutive album by Nas that is produced by Hit-Boy. The first two albums, King's Disease and King's Disease II, were dropped in 2020 and 2021 respectfully. It also features appearances from A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier.



Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

22k sales is respectable considering Nas only announced the album one day before it was released. Regardless, it is still down from Nas' King's Disease II, which moved 56,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

"MAGIC is in the air. Midnight et brand new music to vibe to," Nas wrote on Instagram, December 23. "Wow!!!"

Throughout Magic, Nas references other heavy-hitters in the music industry. On “Wu for the Children,” Nas compares himself, Jay-Z, and The Notorious B.I.G. to J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar.

"Me, Jay, and Frank White is like Cole, Drizzy, and Kenny," he raps.

He also honors the late Virgil Abloh and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and more at the end of the track.





[Via]