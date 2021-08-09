King's Disease 2 has only been out a few days, but Nas and Hit-Boy have already entered the album of the year race with a confident vengeance.

Coming off the success of the first King's Disease, which netted the pair a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and established incredible creative chemistry in the process, the sequel seemed to appear out of nowhere. Upon announcing the album -- as well as its stacked tracklist -- mere days before its arrival, it was clear that Nas was moving with the calculated confidence of an artist that could simply do no wrong.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Based on the early responses, many are already placing King's Disease 2 over its predecessor, citing highlight songs like "Death Row East," the Lauryn Hill-assisted "Nobody," "Moments," and the Eminem and EPMD posse cut "EPMD 2." Though the sales numbers have yet to surface, Nas and Hit-Boy recently took a moment to celebrate the album's release and glowing reception, sharing a victorious video message on social media.

Standing poolside overlooking a picturesque mountain view, Nas raises his glass. "Peace," he begins. "Me and my brother Hit-Boy, we want to thank all of ya'll man. KD2. It's that season. Escobar season." In a moment of either serendipitous or calculated timing, Nas' own music can be heard in the background, emphasizing the point with a well-earned "we did it."

Check out the video message from Nas and Hit-Boy below, and be sure to send the pair some appreciation for their excellent work on King's Disease 2. Do you think we're looking at a potential album-of-the-year contender?