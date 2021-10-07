Nas & Hit-Boy Keep It Moving On "Big Nas"

Nas and Hit-Boy didn't have to do it -- the pair could have been content to bask in the success of King's Disease 2, one of the strongest albums of the year released thus far. And yet the duo has already kept it moving with some brand new music, this time associated with Nas' upcoming MasterClass on hip-hop storytelling, which is currently set to land on October 14th.

Today marks the arrival of new single "Big Nas," a track that once again highlights the legendary rapper's effortless mind for stellar lyricism. "You could write yourself out of your blessings / wreck your Lambo the first day just from driving too reckless," he raps. "Time is too precious, these some obvious lessons / Please, remind me to watch my step while I balancÐµ on edges." While it's unclear as to whether Nas and Hit-Boy are planning on turning King's Disease into a trilogy, it's clear that they aren't planning on wrapping up quite yet.

Stream "Big Nas" now, and look for the MasterClass to kick off on October 14th.

Quotable Lyrics

Me, myself, I'm the illest alive

I can do a whole album on how it feel to survive

My daughter's a businesswoman, I'm so proud of her

My son is almost twelve, and he's so knowledgeable

New music, new content, and new programming

I run the game and got my hands in everything like kids with bad manners

Save the high school banter