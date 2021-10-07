mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nas & Hit-Boy Keep It Moving On "Big Nas"

Mitch Findlay
October 07, 2021 13:07
1.7K Views
243
8
NasNas
Nas

Big Nas
Nas
Produced by Hit-Boy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (12)
Rate
Audience Rating
12 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nas and Hit-Boy have done it again, delivering another new collaboration in "Big Nas."


Nas and Hit-Boy didn't have to do it -- the pair could have been content to bask in the success of King's Disease 2, one of the strongest albums of the year released thus far. And yet the duo has already kept it moving with some brand new music, this time associated with Nas' upcoming MasterClass on hip-hop storytelling, which is currently set to land on October 14th.

Today marks the arrival of new single "Big Nas," a track that once again highlights the legendary rapper's effortless mind for stellar lyricism. "You could write yourself out of your blessings / wreck your Lambo the first day just from driving too reckless," he raps. "Time is too precious, these some obvious lessons / Please, remind me to watch my step while I balancÐµ on edges." While it's unclear as to whether Nas and Hit-Boy are planning on turning King's Disease into a trilogy, it's clear that they aren't planning on wrapping up quite yet.

Stream "Big Nas" now, and look for the MasterClass to kick off on October 14th.

Quotable Lyrics

Me, myself, I'm the illest alive
I can do a whole album on how it feel to survive
My daughter's a businesswoman, I'm so proud of her
My son is almost twelve, and he's so knowledgeable
New music, new content, and new programming
I run the game and got my hands in everything like kids with bad manners
Save the high school banter

Nas
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  24  3
  8
  1.7K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Nas Hit-Boy
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nas & Hit-Boy Keep It Moving On "Big Nas"
243
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject