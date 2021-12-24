mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nas & Hit-Boy Add A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier To "Wave Gods"

Erika Marie
December 24, 2021 00:54
Wave Gods
Nas Feat. A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier
Produced by Hit-Boy

The standout track is featured on Nas's latest release, "Magic."


Fans were treated to an unexpected surprise when Nas revealed that he has once again partnered up with Hit-Boy. The two have continued to bring hit after hit on King's Disease and the record's follow-up, King's Disease II. As Hip Hop continues to boast about those albums, Nas and Hit-Boy slid in a surprise announcement and shared that Magic would arrive on Christmas Eve, and now, fans have just begun enjoying the new music.

The project only hosts two features from A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier on the standout track "Wave Gods." The intro to the song hosts a few familiar voices, sampled of course, including Raekwon, Snoop Dogg, and more. It's a track that stays true to the street rhymes that have helped Nas earn the respect of his peers for decades and Rocky along with Premier's additions only intensify its need for praise.

Stream "Wave Gods" and let us know your thoughts on the single, as well as Magic.

Quotable Lyrics

Hear some n*ggas talkin' nonsense, call up Nasty Nastradamus
Rock the pearls and diamonds, break the promise, break her wallets
Break her heart and break her pockets, takin' notes like guidance counselors
Aristocrat like a chancellor, the answer to the, uh, panhandlers

Nas A$AP Rocky DJ Premier Hit-Boy
