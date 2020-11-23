Nas & DJ Premier Connected On "Nastradamus" Highlight "Come Get Me"

There's no denying the narrative that Nas' fourth studio album Nastradamus is widely considered to be the low point of his otherwise acclaimed career. Released on the heels of the back-to-back run that was Illmatic, It Was Written, and I Am... some might have argued that Nas was destined to stumble on the basis of pressure alone. Not only that, but the soundscape was in the process of shifting, with several New York emcees steadily experimenting with a more commercial production aesthetic.

The transition proved difficult for the acclaimed lyricist, who occasionally found himself stumbling over some downright strange production choices. Yet that's not to say the mark was altogether missed, as an emcee of Nas' caliber seldom strikes out without connecting at least once or twice. Unsurprisingly, one of the highlights arose on "Come Get Me," a reunion with the legendary DJ Premier. "Revolvers spit, I'm too tough to bargain with, and you don't want the God to pull up the cars that's sick," he raps. "Arms and wrists is lit up, Queensbridge Kings / Plaques, awards, applause when I do my thing."

Given how frequently raked through the coals Nastradamus tends to be, do you think it deserves a bit of retroactive acclaim?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My ni*gas bust nines, puff lye and stick up cowards

For they shine, you resist, then you push up flowers

I'm like Luca Brasi, Vito's best hit-man

That's "Godfather" shit, back seat, next lit plans