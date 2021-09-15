Nas & Blxst Dine With The Stars In "Brunch On Sundays" Video

Nas, Blxst, and Hit-Boy link with LeBron James, Cordae, and more in the star-studded visuals for "Brunch On Sundays."

With the year steadily winding to a close, there are many who would confidently declare that Nas and Hit-Boy's King's Disease is the resounding album of the year. In fact, Nas is already coming off a triumphant win at the 2020 Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album, and some would even say that the sequel is a superior effort altogether.

Regardless of where you stand on that particular topic, it's a great time to be a Nas fan. It's no wonder that he opted to strike a celebratory tone in his brand new music video for "Brunch On Sundays." Featuring an all-star line-up of celebrity cameos, including LeBron James, Cordae, Lil Rel Howery, Russell Westbrook, Swizz Beatz, and more, the clip is about what you might expect. But don't get it twisted -- it's a well-earned celebration for one of hip-hop's most respected lyricists of all time.

Lil Rel Howery puts it best: "I want to propose a toast to one of the OGs in the game. Nas. Lyricist, poet, prophet. You did it the right way." Be sure to check out the smooth new visuals for "Brunch On Sundays," a quiet fan-favorite on the consistently strong King's Disease 2. Do you think Nas is the current favorite in the album of the year race?