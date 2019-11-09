With the third season of Slow Burn, the investigative podcast that's broken down both Watergate and Bill Clinton's impeachment is now turning to the music industry by covering the infamous murders of Tupac and Biggie.

"We had a sense of what generally animated the beef, but we didn't know the stories underneath that," season three host Joel Anderson tells NPR. "So that's what we're trying to do with this podcast — talking to people that were there at the time, figuring out all these lovely little relationships and incidents that led up to their deaths."

The podcast will cover what went down, as well as, the cultural impact of the murders and the state of the country.

"You have two guys, two of the brightest stars to emerge out of the hip-hop era in that time, and they're gone, just like that," Anderson says. "And if those two guys can get killed and nothing can happen, then what does that say for the rest of us? As you see, it's not like we've been able to solve that problem."

The first two episodes of season 3 are available now on Slate. The first episode details how Biggie and Tupac's friendship grew into one of the most well-known rap feuds of all time.