Nardo Wick Whispers A Hit With "Pull Up"

On the surface, Jacksonville native Nardo Wick may not strike you as the most creative or eccentric out of the group if young rappers blowing up in Florida. However, Wick might just be on to something. His new single and music video, "Pull Up", features some of his most imaginative flows and inventive execution of the Florida rap sound.

NArdo Wick kicks off the song with a nice constant flow and talk about money and crime- nothing too special for the genre. However, as the song progresses, the cadences and stylistic choices get much more strange and innovative- finding Nardo Wick transitioning in and out of a whisper voice before a long repeated chant of "I', wicked" over and over again. Though his choices might come off more unusual than enjoyable, he pulls it off in a way that is refreshing.

"Pull Up" features production from Internet Money's Nick Mira and is Nardo Wick's fifth single this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm a wicked *****

He know, she know, everybody know

Ain't coming super deep there's four of us

But everybody go