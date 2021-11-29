Nardo Wick Taps Future & Lil Baby For "Me Or Sum"

Nardo Wick is revving up to have a massive takeover in 2022. The rapper is riding high off of the release of the "Who Want Smoke??" remix featuring Lil Durk, G Herbo, and 21 Savage, earning Wick his first charting single on the Billboard Hot 100. Last night, he announced his debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick? which will drop this Friday.

Ahead of its release, he blessed fans with a new single off of the project titled, "Me Or Sum" ft. Lil Baby and Future. It's a slow-burning record that kicks off with Future lavishly flexing over eloquent harps with HNDRXX energy. Once the beat switches, Nardo Wick, Future, and Lil Baby pick up the energy over Z3N's glossy trap production as they reflect on meeting their female counterparts. In the case of Future, that could very well be Lori Harvey.

Who Is Nardo Wick? drops on December 3rd. Check out "Me Or Sum" below.

Quotable Lyrics

She got all them bracelets up her arm, look like she me or sum

She get new Chanel whenever she want like it's free or sum

I been buyin' Birkin bags for bitches like they three for one

Excuse my French, I'm sorry, momma, this Phantom is five hunnids

I been lit for five summers, everyone know how I'm comin'

