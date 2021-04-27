Nardo Wick Shines On Nightmarish Banger "Shhh"

It's not entirely uncommon to see the worlds of hip-hop and horror collide, and Florida's own Nardo Wick is the latest to draw influence from the darker end of the cinematic canon. Enter "Shhh," the ominous new single inspired by Friday The 13th, which arrives complete with some unsettling visuals.

Where his breakout single "Who Want Smoke" was in-your-face and unrelenting, "Shhh" is more of a slow-creep. Wick's soft-spoken delivery adds a touch of menace to his clever bars -- "You know I don't talk much, my nina is my translator / claiming you were solid, heard life, and turned to Fantasia" -- while his charisma is given free rein to shine over the nightmarish production. In some ways, his vibe is reminiscent of 21 Savage's Savage Mode, though far more dexterous than the Atlanta rapper's early rhymes. Provided he continues to build on this foundation, Nardo Wick may very well end up emerging as one of the year's most exciting new voices.

Check out "Shhh" below, and sound off if you're intrigued about Nardo Wick's latest release.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You know I don't talk much, my nina is my translator

Claiming you were solid, heard life, and turned to Fantasia

Them n***as don't ever step, they must use the elevator

Metal stay with me, it's still a part of me like Terminator