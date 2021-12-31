After a brief segment of his interview with Big Facts Podcast went viral, Nardo Wick returned with an explanation. In the clip, Nardo was speaking about his lack of motivation to find steady employment because he was making more money in the streets. "I would look at it like, I go rob a n*gga and get this much, why would I go to work?" he questioned as the podcast hosts laughed.

While it isn't something that seems as if it would cause an uproar, Wick decided to issue a response after receiving backlash for his remarks.

"Im not tryna influence nobody to go rob nobody, they asked a question about MY PAST and I answered it," the rapper penned. "That's what I was doing when I was 15-16 years old, A product of my environment. My mama had just came home from prison and it was a hard time for us and we ain't have nothing. I would never tell or try to convince a young black man or anyone period to crash out!"

"I changed my life and started taking rapping serious because I knew that I wouldn't make it if I kept doing what I was doin," he added. "There is nothing wrong with a job, robbing ain't cool at all and I ain't try to make it seem cool I was speaking on past events." He called his actions "young and dumb" and said he "changed for the better."

Watch the clip and read through his post below.