Nardo Wick Offers Up A New Banger With "I Be Chillin"

Coming out of Jacksonville, Nardo Wick has already amassed a fairly large fanbase and with each new release. he offers up some exciting songs that feature menacing bars and aggressive laid back flows. The Jacksonville rap scene is full of rising young stars and Nardo Wick has done a great job at differentiating himself from the pack. On his new song "I Be Chillin," Nardo Wick is able to continue his winning streak with another dope banger.

This track has a skeletal beat to it and Nardo Wick makes the most of it as he drops off a nonchalant flow that has some very menacing undertones. Lyrically, the artist is looking to flex while also showing that he has the street cred to back up his talk. It's a solid effort from the young artist, and one that you can check out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shot him like an IV

Get your bitch she like me

She says you want to fight me

We all know what that means