Nardo Wick joined DJ Akademiks on the latest episode of the Off the Record podcast. The rising artist spoke on how his upbringing led him to rob people.

Back in December, the Jacksonville-native appeared on the Big Facts Podcast. During the interview, Nardo explained that before signing to a major record label, there was a time when he preferred robbing people for thousands instead of working a legitimate job.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

“I would just look at it like, I would go rob a n*gga and get this much, why would I go to work for a week?” he said during the interview.

The rapper received a lot of backlash for his comments and headed to IG to explain. “They asked a question about MY PAST and I answered it. That’s what I was doing when I was 15-16 years old. A product of my environment. My mama had just come home from prison and it was a hard time for us and we ain’t have nothing. I would never tell or try to convince a young Black man or anyone period to crash out! I changed my life and started taking rapping serious because I knew that I wouldn’t make it if I kept doing what I was doing,” expressed.

During his episode of Off the Record, Nardo took some time to really explain how much his childhood affected his choices as a teen. “When my mama first came home from prison, and as I got older, I started to realize that we’re really struggling,” he said. “I slept on the floor for like 3 years straight, that’s why I don’t care to have a bed. I was probably like 14,” Nardo continued.

While Nardo Wick has been very candid about his past, he is adamant that he is not trying to influence anyone and encourages others to stay focused on their dreams.

