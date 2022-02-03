Nardo Wick Enlists Future & Lil Baby For "Me Or Sum" Music Video

Nardo Wick, Lil Baby, and Future team up for the "Me Or Sum" music video.

2021 introduced a few new artists into the game that have incredible potential to cement their names in hip-hop. Nardo Wick came out swinging with the release of "Who Want Smoke??" at the top of last year before unveiling a monstrous remix featuring 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and G Herbo. Before the year closed, he dropped off his highly anticipated project, Who Is Nardo Wick?

Following the "Who Want Smoke??" remix, he came through with the Lil Baby and Future-assisted banger, "Me Or Sum" ahead of the project. Today, Nardo Wick unveiled the official video which brings a prohibition-era swag to the trap house before Baby raps to a surveillance camera as he pulls off a heist.

Check the new music video for Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke??" above.