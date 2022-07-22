mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nardo Wick Comes Through With "Who Is Nardo Wick??" Deluxe

Aron A.
July 22, 2022 09:58
153 Views
20
2
CoverCover

Who Is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe)
Nardo Wick

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nardo Wick enlists The Kid Laroi, Latto, and Lakeyah for "Who Is Nardo Wick?? (Deluxe)"


Fresh off of his spot on the XXL Freshman cover, Nardo Wick is back with the release of Who Is Nardo Wick? (Deluxe). Over the past few months, he's teased the release of Who Is Nardo Wick? 2, which turned out to be a deluxe release. However, he stacked the project up with an additional 12 songs including "Krazy Krazy" and "Riot." The project also boasts a new remix to "Baby wyd" ft. Lakeyah with an additional verse from Latto. The Kid Laroi also appears on Who Is Nardo Wick? (Deluxe) on the song, "Burning Up."

Check out the full project and tracklist below.

  1. Excuse My French
  2. Dah Dah DahDah
  3. Demon Mode
  4. Fan Hoes
  5. Lovey Dovey
  6. No Game
  7. Burning Up ft. The Kid LAROI
  8. Ceiling Fan Crew
  9. Baby Wyd (Remix) ft. Latto & Lakeyah
  10. Krazy Krazy
  11. Riot
  12. Gotham City
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Nardo Wick Comes Through With "Who Is Nardo Wick??" Deluxe
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject