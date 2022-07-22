Nardo Wick Comes Through With "Who Is Nardo Wick??" Deluxe

Fresh off of his spot on the XXL Freshman cover, Nardo Wick is back with the release of Who Is Nardo Wick? (Deluxe). Over the past few months, he's teased the release of Who Is Nardo Wick? 2, which turned out to be a deluxe release. However, he stacked the project up with an additional 12 songs including "Krazy Krazy" and "Riot." The project also boasts a new remix to "Baby wyd" ft. Lakeyah with an additional verse from Latto. The Kid Laroi also appears on Who Is Nardo Wick? (Deluxe) on the song, "Burning Up."

Check out the full project and tracklist below.