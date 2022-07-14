XXL revealed the latest edition of their annual Freshman List earlier this year. Surprisingly, the backlash was minimal compared to previous years. The line-up included an array of budding stars who've carved their name in rap circuits over the past few years and are preparing to blow. In the last few weeks, they revealed every XXL Freshman freestyle from the cover story's roster, leading to the long-awaited cypher.

The XXL Freshman Cypher is typically better than the individual freestyles. The first round of cyphers emerged on Wednesday with Big30, Big Scarr, Nardo Wick, and KenTheMan. With Wheezy handling the beat, Nardo Wick kicks off the freestyles and effortlessly rides the sinister production. Big30 comes in second with a show-stealing verse that showcases his progress in the past year. Of course, he couldn't bless the mic without giving a shout out to his incarcerated partner-in-rhyme, Pooh Shiesty.

Scarr follows up with less intensity than his fellow Memphis rapper but his laidback flow still commands attention. KenTheMan closes out this round of freestyles with a firm reminder of why she's one of the hottest female rappers in the game right now.

The latest XXL Cypher is an impressive showcase of the next-up in hip-hop. Check the full freestyle below with Big30, KenTheMan, Big Scarr and Nardo Wick below. Let us know who had the best verse.