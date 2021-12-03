Nardo Wick Asserts His Dominance On "Wickman"

After coming through with his hit single "Who Want Smoke??," Nardo Wick immediately became a household name. At just the age of 19, the Jacksonville artist has been making quite an impact, and he has attracted a substantial number of eyes. Fans have been waiting for him to come through with an album, and on Friday, that is exactly what he did as he dropped the new effort Who Is Nardo Wick, which features 18 tracks.

One such effort is the intro song "Wickman" which sees the artist asserting his dominance. Throughout the song, Nardo raps over some aggressive production while speaking about what he plans to do with his opps. The artist delivers some unique flows that set you up for immaculate energy that is certainly contagious.

This energy is placed all throughout the album, although, as it pertains to "Wickman," you can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bought my bitch a Perc' just to hold my stick

I'ma rob the whole city if I can't get rich

I'm a money makin' n****, ain't goin' like Mitch

Yeah, I love my dawgs, I don't do 'em like Vick