Florida rapper Nardo Wick, well-known for grimey hits like "Who Want Smoke?" and "Me or Sum," has announced that the follow-up to his breakthrough project, Who Is Nardo Wick? 2, will drop this Friday, July 22.

The new project's artwork is a direct callback to the original Who Is Nardo Wick?: a different pose in front of the same house. However, that's about all we know about the new album, as the 20-year-old hitmaker hasn't revealed other details like features or a tracklist.

Despite the surprise announcement and the lack of information at the moment, this Friday drop is yet another win in a big year for the Wickman. He was recently part of XXL's 2022 Freshman Class and impressed many with his performance. He's inched closer to the release of Who Is Nardo Wick 2? with two new singles: "Krazy Krazy" in April and "Riot" in June. The music videos for both songs are sitting around the 3 million views mark on YouTube, despite a relative lack of promotion.

"Krazy Krazy" dropped just hours after he teased this new project on Instagram. He's built up a lot of natural hype for his next move between his releases and public appearances. It's easy to see how his particular strand of raw and menacing trap gets people's ears perked with each new release.









Fans are likely expecting some big names on the new album too, since the debut featured Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, and more. Whether those features are spread out across more tracks on the album remains to be seen. While we wait for the Wickman's follow-up, you can check out his episode of In My Bag below and stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for when Who Is Nardo Wick? 2 lands.

