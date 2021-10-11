It’s the end of an era. Early this morning, Netflix unveiled the trailer for the final season of their hit series, Narcos: Mexico. If you’re not familiar, the series is a follow-up to Narcos, which first hit the streamer back in 2015.

The last instalment will have us saying good-bye to our favourite characters, but hello to Latin rapper Bad Bunny as he makes his acting debut in the role of Kitty Páez.

The show’s Instagram page gave us another look at the “Yo Perez Sola” singer in wardrobe yesterday, along with a reminder that season three will hit Netflix on Friday, November 5th.

The newly released trailer comes in at just over two minutes, but manages to pack in plenty of non-stop action and intrigue – exactly what Narcos: Mexico fans have been craving since season two dropped back in February of 2020.

Prior to S3, Diego Luna, who played Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo on screen, announced his departure from the show, revealing that his two years on sent were, “really heavy and really intense.”

Fans will surely miss Luna’s charisma, but now they’ll be able to get to know new characters, like Kitty, and Victor Tapia, who was also recently introduced via Instagram.

Tapia is a Juarez cop played by Luis Gerardo Méndez. “To take down a criminal, sometimes just thinking like one isn’t enough,” the action captioned an in-costume post from last month.

If you have yet to watch the first three seasons of Narcos, or two of Narcos: Mexico, be sure to catch up on Netflix before the premiere in November.

Watch the trailer below.

