Netflix's got more on the way.
As another month comes to a close, Netflix is here to provide yet another update of content set to leave the platform as well as fresh material to be added to the library. This month gave members Sex, Explained, Cheer, Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4, Sex Education, Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace and more. For February, new titles such as Horse Girl, Locke & Key: Season 1 and Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 will be available for your viewing pleasure.
Certain noteworthy options leaving will be The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Our Idiot Brother, American Beauty, and Anger Management. Peep the full list below and mark your calendars in anticipation of your favorites.
Avail. 2/1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Avail. 2/3
Sordo
Team Kaylie: Part 3
Avail. 2/4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Avail. 2/5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Avail. 2/6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Avail. 2/7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Girl
Locke & Key
My Holo Love
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Avail. 2/8
The Coldest Game
Avail. 2/9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Polaroid
Avail. 2/11
Good Time
CAMINO A ROMA
Q Ball
Avail. 2/12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Avail. 2/13
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Avail. 2/14
Cable Girls: Final Season
Isi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Avail. 2/15
Starship Troopers
Avail. 2/17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Avail. 2/19
Chef Show: Volume 3
Avail. 2/20
Spectros
Avail. 2/21
A Haunted House
Babies
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7
System Crasher
Avail. 2/22
Girl On The Third Floor
Avail. 2/23
Full Count
Avail. 2/25
Every Time I Die
Avail. 2/26
I Am Not Okay With This
Avail. 2/27:
Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
Avail. 2/28
All The Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
Avail. 2/29
Jerry Maguire
Leaving Netflix in February
2/11
Clouds of Sils Maria
2/14
District 9
2/15
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
Leaving 2/18/20
The 2000s: Season 1
2/19
Charlotte’s Web
Gangs of New York
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
The Seventies: Season 1
2/20
Lincoln
2/21
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
2/26
Our Idiot Brother
2/27
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
2.28
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
2/29
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air