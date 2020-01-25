As another month comes to a close, Netflix is here to provide yet another update of content set to leave the platform as well as fresh material to be added to the library. This month gave members Sex, Explained, Cheer, Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4, Sex Education, Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace and more. For February, new titles such as Horse Girl, Locke & Key: Season 1 and Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 will be available for your viewing pleasure.

Certain noteworthy options leaving will be The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Our Idiot Brother, American Beauty, and Anger Management. Peep the full list below and mark your calendars in anticipation of your favorites.

Avail. 2/1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Avail. 2/3

Sordo

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Avail. 2/4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Avail. 2/5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Avail. 2/6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Avail. 2/7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Avail. 2/8

The Coldest Game

Avail. 2/9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Polaroid

Avail. 2/11

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA

Q Ball

Avail. 2/12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Avail. 2/13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Avail. 2/14

Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Avail. 2/15

Starship Troopers

Avail. 2/17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Avail. 2/19

Chef Show: Volume 3

Avail. 2/20

Spectros

Avail. 2/21

A Haunted House

Babies

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Avail. 2/22

Girl On The Third Floor

Avail. 2/23

Full Count

Avail. 2/25

Every Time I Die

Avail. 2/26

I Am Not Okay With This

Avail. 2/27:

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

Avail. 2/28

All The Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Avail. 2/29

Jerry Maguire

Leaving Netflix in February

2/11

Clouds of Sils Maria

2/14

District 9

2/15

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving 2/18/20

The 2000s: Season 1

2/19

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

2/20

Lincoln

2/21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

2/26

Our Idiot Brother

2/27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

2.28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

2/29

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air