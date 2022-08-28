Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."

As the rapper continues his road to recovery, 911 audio has been released that could help his case. Documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop revealed that Scales was leaving the establishment with his friend, Britt Robinson. After noticing that Robinson had been outside for quite some time, Scales went to see if he was okay.

It was at that moment that Scales was attacked and ambushed towards the register. While still outside, Robinson called the police and told them that the suspects had taken his gun and house keys before targeting the rapper. Additionally, Robinson claimed he saw one of the criminals talking on the phone to someone-- alluding that whoever was on the other end was telling them where to locate the money.

NBC/Getty Images

After striking out-- because the restaurant was cashless-- the suspects, who knew where he lived, drove Scales to his home in attempt to get more funds. After putting up a fight and being tased in the head, Scales was able to flee the vehicle and run to a nearby house for safety.

Following the incident, Scales recalled of dealing with an irate employee. He also told cops that he felt one of the robbers was using a fake voice to throw him off.

As of now, the Atlanta police are still searching looking for those who committed the crime. Listen to the audio below.

