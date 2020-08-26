Both Naomi Osaka and Cordae are in leagues of their own as far as their professions go. The 22-year-old tennis superstar is ranked #1 in the world, becoming the highest-paid woman in sports... ever. From prize money and endorsements, Osaka racked up $37.4 million, besting her idol Serena Williams.

Cordae is second to none with the pen, running the new generation and garnering a serious buzz from his wordplay, flows, and overall style.

There's definitely a lot to look forward to as far as they're concerned and, in their personal lives, they've managed to cross paths, sparking one of the most low-key relationships among the whole of pop culture.

With Cordae (formerly known as YBN Cordae) celebrating his twenty-third birthday today, Naomi Osaka wrote out a thoughtful and kind message to her significant other, kicking herself over the fact that they don't get to spend the day together.

"I always feel so lucky to be in your life and to be continuously learning from you," said Naomi about Cordae. "I‘m so grateful that I can talk to you about anything and ask for advice (cause you know I need all the help I can get lol). I love that you lay down and wait for me to go to sleep before you go record. Etc because the list goes on forever... I hope you’re having the best birthday, I’m sad I can’t be there but I’ll make it up to you. Happy 23rd, I love you @cordae."

As a birthday gift from him to us, Cordae announced that he has a new song releasing tomorrow. Stay tuned!

Happy birthday, Cordae!