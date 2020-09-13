Naomi Osaka won the US Open, Saturday, and used her platform to raise awareness for social justice, as she's done throughout the tournament. She defeated Victoria Azarenka in 3-sets to secure her second US Open title.

Al Bello/Getty Images

After winning, Osaka was asked about the masks she's been seen wearing during the tournament, which display the names of victims of police brutality and racially motivated violence. "The point," Osaka said, "is to make people start talking." Her masks have included the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Philando Castile, and Tamir Rice.

"I'm done being shy. It's really a waste of my time," she tweeted in May. "I could've shared so many ideas by now, I could've had convos with so many different people."

Osaka has been a prominent voice in raising awareness for social justice in the tennis world. Following the Jacob Blake shooting, Osaka joined athletes across sports in protesting competition.

Rapper Cordae, who is dating Osaka, was in attendance for her victory, rocking a black "Defund The Police" t-shirt. The couple began dating in early 2019. Cordae was reportedly very active in attendance, pumping his fists throughout the match.

[Via]